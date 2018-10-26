Tweed Heads man wins massive first prize lottery jackpot

A TWEED Heads man is walking around town with a big smile on his face today after winning first prize of $100,000 in lotto.

The semi-retired man, who wants to remain anonymous, purchased his winning Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw ticket at Tweed Mall News and couldn't contain his delight last night when he got the winning phone call from NSW Lotteries.

"You little beauty," the winner said when he heard the news.

"This is a really good phone call to receive.

"It's great news. Unbelievable.

"I don't think the smile on my face could get any bigger."

When asked how he might spend his $100,000 windfall, the regular Lucky Lotteries player had no hesitation.

"It's come at a really good time. This will help us find a new home for the family," he said.

"It's just terrific."

In addition to winning first Prize, the man's entry also scored a $1,000 consolation prize.

Tweed Mall News owner Graeme Hooley said the win was also a cause for celebration in his outlet.

"This is our first Lucky Lotteries first prize since we took over the store in 2015," he said.

"We had a good chuckle when we saw we had sold that winning entry and I've had fun telling customers the good news this morning.

"We've had a few wins at our other store, Tweed City News, so it's great to see the luck spread to this store too.

"We wish our winner all the best with their prize."