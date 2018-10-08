Menu
A great white was spotted off a reef in Pottsville earlier this morning.
Tweed beach evacuated after giant great white shark sighting

Rick Koenig
8th Oct 2018 2:34 PM

A GIANT great white shark has been spotted off a reef at Black Rocks in Pottsville, forcing the beach to be evacuated.

According to Dorsal Watch, the Department of Primary Industries located the shark during an aerial report at about 10.40am this morning.

The shark was estimated to be around 3.5 metres in length and the beach was evacuated.

The majority of great white sharks reported on Dorsal Watch are around two-metres in length, making the Pottsville shark larger than average.

 

A great white shark.
Meanwhile, another great white shark of unspecified length was spotted near Kingscliff beach about 7.36am this morning, however the shark was tagged and no evacuation was necessary.

In Byron Bay, a two-metre bull shark was also spotted at Cosy Corner in Tallow Beach.

The sighting comes after a number of shark attacks on the Queensland coast in the past weeks, with two occurring on the Whitsunday Islands within 24 hours late last month.

