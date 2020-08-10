TV star charged with domestic violence

Aussie actor Dan Wyllie has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences and police have taken out an apprehended violence order for his wife against him.

The 50-year-old was arrested at Waverley police station on Saturday and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault over the alleged domestic-related incident at a Woollahra home in March.

Wyllie was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

Court records show police successfully applied for the AVO for the protection of his partner of 12 years Shannon Murphy.

Wyllie will face court on Wednesday.



As part of the order, Wyllie must not assault, threaten or damage any property belonging to Ms Murphy.

The records state Wyllie was not present in court when the order was made.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told The Daily Telegraph on Monday: "Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station (on Saturday).

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Wyllie's representative did not respond to requests for comment.

He is a prolific actor, appearing in some of the biggest Australian television and film productions over the past three decades.

His big credits include regular stints in shows like Love My Way, Underbelly, Tangle, Puberty Blues, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, Rake and Offspring.

Wyllie (back left) with Brendan Cowell, Claudia Karvan and Asher Keddie in Love My Way.

He appeared in the original Romper Stomper film alongside Russell Crowe in 1992 and subsequently in the 2018 television series. His other films include Animal Kingdom, Muriel's Wedding and The Water Diviner.

Richard Roxburgh and Dan Wyllie (left) in Rake

Internationally he was seen in Brad Pitt's War Machine, which was directed by Australian David Michod.

Murphy meanwhile is a National Institute of Dramatic Art graduated. She is a respected film and television director whose feature Babyteeth was a big success at film festivals around the world. She has also directed episodes of TV series including Killing Eve, Love Child and Sisters.

The pair were married in Thailand in 2014.



In December 2014, The Daily Telegraph revealed Wyllie and Murphy had married in a secret ceremony in Thailand.

The couple said their 'I Do's' at Anantara Bophut Resort & Spa on the tropical island of Koh Samui with actor friends including Toni Collette and Krew Boylan at the intimate wedding of less than 50 people.

The extremely private pair have one child together.

In a 2012 interview, Wyllie said of Murphy: "She's my best friend".

Originally published as TV star charged with domestic violence