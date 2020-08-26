TV finale leaves Jennifer Garner sobbing

Spending plenty of quality time with her kids at home, Jennifer Garner has found one way to pass the time during quarantine: watch the entire season all nine seasons of the US version of The Office.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday, sobbing, as she reacted to having finally watched the show's 2013 season finale, which is streaming on Binge.

Donned in a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt (the paper company the show is centred around), the 48-year-old sat in front of a sign that read: 'Thank you, Dunder Mifflin' as she reflected on how the show made her feel.

"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #TheOffice. Apparently we are sensitive people - the finale hit us pretty hard," Garner captioned the video.

All the feels.

Big 2020 vibes.

"When I realised I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realised: your Monday might need this, too #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales".

With Garner's filming blunder, her audio was cut off, so she added in voiceover: "You'll never guess what show my kids and I have watched an episode a day of throughout quarantine," she said laughing.

"And guess what? We finished it. And guess what? It gave me some pretty big feelings.

"Oh bless her heart. Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry. And maybe a shower would have been helpful?" Garner continued, poking fun at herself.

"But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something, right? So, thank you. If you've ever heard of this show The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful."

Ending her testimonial with one of the cast member Dwight Schrute's (Rainn Wilson) most popular lines: "Beers, beets, Battlestar Galactica."

The video amassed a lot of love online, with Office star Jenna Fischer inviting her to binge the whole series again with her.

"Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast," she wrote.

"We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam …)"

Jenna Fischer – pictured here with John Krasinski in the show’s finale – encouraged Garner to re-watch again with her. Picture: Getty

This isn't the first time Garner's shown her emotions on Instagram with hilarious results - back in 2017, she posted a video of herself, still high after dental surgery, weeping at the "beauty" of the Hamilton soundtrack.

And bingeing iconic TV shows isn't the only thing keeping the actress busy during isolation.

Earlier this month, she was spotted spending the day at the beach with former Alias co-star Bradley Cooper, amid reports that she and boyfriend John Miller had split.

The pair were photographed in Malibu looking very comfortable as Cooper, 45, lay shirtless with his hair in a manbun. Garner relaxed next to him in a jumper and skirt.

Together they helped Cooper's three-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, build sandcastles.

A source later told Page Six that there was nothing romantic going on between the actors.

"(Cooper and Garner) are friends and have been forever," and that there is "no truth to anything else".

However, another source told the Star that, "The attraction was always there, but they didn't take the next step because they were always in relationships with other people."

The pair first met on set of the ABC series Alias which aired from 2001-2006.

Both stars are reportedly single, with Cooper ending his relationship Shayk in June 2019 after four years of dating.

Originally published as TV finale leaves Jennifer Garner sobbing