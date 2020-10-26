Model, her bikie cop ex, a wild party and police drug raids

ULTRA TUNE TV ad girl Tyana Hansen - facing charges after allegedly snorting cocaine off another girl's butt during a birthday party at The Star's penthouse - is among nine people including Gold Coast cops arrested in a sting operation she has labelled an over-the-top "witch hunt".

Tyana Hansen, a Gold Coast model who stars in the Ultra Tune 'unexpected situations' TV commercials with Charlie Sheen Picture: Michael Sanderson

The buxom 25-year-old bikini model and stripper - who stars in the ads with Charlie Sheen, Pamela Anderson and Mike Tyson and has graced lads mag covers of Playboy and Maxim - has not yet been required to enter a plea to her charges but says: "It has been a targeted witch-hunt and a lot of it has been unnecessary … the way they have worded it and released it to the media as an alleged drug trafficking ring is completely false. And they have tried to make it more than what it is."

Hansen, with more than 55,000 followers in Instagram, claims the charges are a "storm in a tea cup" and she has been the subject of a "witch hunt" because of her bikie-busting cop-ex, adult industry job and public profile.

Tyana Hansen and ex-fiancé Zachary Samuel Maidment.

The striking blonde and her heavily-tattooed ex-fiancé, senior-constable Zachary Samuel Maidment, 28, are scheduled to face the Southport Magistrates Court for the first time on Monday.

They were among nine people arrested and charged following drug raids across the Gold Coast and Brisbane earlier this year.

Hansen, facing two charges of possession of dangerous drugs, says despite it being alleged bugged Star penthouse footage captured her snorting a line of cocaine off another woman's naked butt, she isn't a criminal mastermind.

"I don't have a criminal record, I don't sell drugs, I pay my taxes, I go to work, I try and make a future for myself. I don't like that my job has put me in a position where they think I am a certain way because that's what I do … in the same way that the way that he looks has," she told the Bulletin.

Tyana Hansen on cover of Maxim in March 2019. She was voted 25th in its recent hottest 100 list.

"They've gone 'stripper, tattoos, criminal, that's that'. It's a lot of discrimination towards the both of us. It was just a party, it was just a birthday party.

"Nothing happened, everyone was drinking, having fun, went to bed 4am-5am. They checked in 3-4 pm, I got there 8-9pm."

Senior-constable Maidment has been suspended from duty at the Gold Coast's Rapid Action Patrol (RAP) following the alleged offending earlier this year.

Tyana Hansen and ex-fiancé Zachary Samuel Maidment.

He has been charged with supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing things, possessing suspected property and permitting the use of place after checking into the penthouse for his birthday party.

Hansen says she believes Maidment was discriminated against by the QPS because of his tattoos but they never "had any sort of impact on his job or his ability".

Tyana Hansen: ‘I pay my taxes, I go to work, I try and make a future for myself. I don’t like that my job has put me in a position where they think I am a certain way because that’s what I do.” Michael Sanderson

Their arrests came following a four-month investigation dubbed - Operation Sierra Edgehill - into the "alleged trafficking of dangerous drugs".

The sting was undertaken by internal police watchdog Ethical Standards Command, as well as Organised Crime Gangs Group and the Gold Coast police.

Hansen said her and Maidment were high-school friends and later got engaged but split up two months before the party, where the group stayed at The Star penthouse at Broadbeach on July 27 this year.

She said her home was raided a number of months later by police, who were looking for drugs, but found none.

"I'm disappointed in the way the investigation has gone and how that could have been better spent elsewhere on something that was actually true and where they would be putting away real criminals rather than a big media theatrical case that they have tried to make out," Hansen said.

"Like, I'm sure during the investigation they would have realised he (Maidment) wasn't a drug trafficker. They would have realised he wasn't selling intel. So I don't understand why they would continue to gun for him."

Hansen told the Bulletin Maidment is a good man, university-educated and would never associate with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Jennifer Cole (left), Laura Lydall, Pamela Anderson, Tyana Hansen and Parnia Porsche at Main Beach, Gold Coast during the filming of the next Ultra Tune TV in 2019. Picture: CARMELO REDUNDO

"...he was very loudly against criminals and any sort of bikie gangs, would forbid me from associating with anyone he knew to be a criminal. Always. Didn't sell drugs," she said.

"I was respectful to an extent to his job and I wouldn't do anything or go out of my way to do anything to jeopardise it."

Charlie Sheen with Gold Coast lads mag model Tyana Hansen in Melbourne ahead of shooting their Ultra Tune ad together.

Another 29-year-old male senior constable from the central region, along with a former officer, were caught up in the raids and immediately suspended from duty.

Hansen and Maidment have not yet been required to enter pleas.

The RAP squad began in 2013, following the Broadbeach bikie brawl.

Officers from the elite bikie-busting squad starred on Channel 10's reality TV show Gold Coast Cops which aired five years ago.

Maidment's lawyer, Ashkan Tai, declined to comment.

