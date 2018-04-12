Menu
Login
Kieran Marshall from Dolphin Marine Magic with Woolgoolga Public students Jessica, Ishana, Tanvir, Balam, Riley and Patrick.
Kieran Marshall from Dolphin Marine Magic with Woolgoolga Public students Jessica, Ishana, Tanvir, Balam, Riley and Patrick. Rachel Vercoe
News

Turtles at the centre of attention

Rachel Vercoe
by
12th Apr 2018 9:15 AM

STUDENTS across the Coffs Coast have been lucky enough to get outdoors during school hours and be part of a memorable experience, releasing rehabilitated turtles back into the ocean.

Woolgoolga Public School students have met Dolphin Marine Magic staff at Woolgoolga Main Beach to release a Hawksbill turtle and a Green Sea Turtle.

"I think it's good for the kids to get hands on with everything, they're starting to care about their local environment and it will get them going for the future because a lot of them, they live at the beach so they need to look after it as well,” Woolgoolga Public School teacher Clem Ayres said.

"We're learning about turtles and the beach and the local environment and how to look after and care for it so it's a special experience for all of them to be part of.

Students were not the only people witnessing the event, locals and visitors enjoying the beach made their way towards the turtles to watch them swim off into the ocean.

Turtle release at Woolgoolga Main Beach.
Turtle release at Woolgoolga Main Beach. Rachel Vercoe
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    The secret to a healthier and longer life

    The secret to a healthier and longer life

    News You may not always have good genetic make-up or an extra share of good luck but a good exercise regimen helps in later life

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:14 AM
    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Spectacular views, amazing home

    Spectacular views, amazing home

    Property The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

    Poker run on horses saddles up success

    Poker run on horses saddles up success

    News Riders enjoyed a card game with a twist.

    Local Partners