Turtles at the centre of attention

STUDENTS across the Coffs Coast have been lucky enough to get outdoors during school hours and be part of a memorable experience, releasing rehabilitated turtles back into the ocean.

Woolgoolga Public School students have met Dolphin Marine Magic staff at Woolgoolga Main Beach to release a Hawksbill turtle and a Green Sea Turtle.

"I think it's good for the kids to get hands on with everything, they're starting to care about their local environment and it will get them going for the future because a lot of them, they live at the beach so they need to look after it as well,” Woolgoolga Public School teacher Clem Ayres said.

"We're learning about turtles and the beach and the local environment and how to look after and care for it so it's a special experience for all of them to be part of.

Students were not the only people witnessing the event, locals and visitors enjoying the beach made their way towards the turtles to watch them swim off into the ocean.