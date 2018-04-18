Turtle hatchlings rise from the sand

The Coffs Coast has proven vital to green sea turtle populations in 2018 with a host of rare male nesting sites hatching over the past week on local beaches.

ON A remote beach near Coffs Harbour the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service was on Wednesday night keenly waiting for another emergence of rare green turtle hatchlings.

NPWS Ranger, Martin Smith said 42 hatchlings emerged from their nest in the sand at Bongil Bongil National Park on Monday night followed by two more stragglers last night.

"NPWS and local volunteers will again monitor the nest this evening to see if any further hatchlings emerge,” Mr Smith said.

"If there is no further hatching we will look excavate the nest tomorrow afternoon to release the stragglers and to incubate under veterinary care any remaining viable eggs found.

"Monday night's hatching began about 8pm. A couple of volunteers from Bundagen were amazed when they saw the first tiny flippers wriggling and squirming to the surface under cover of darkness.

"In all about 40 local residents witnessed the event that continued for the next next hours.

"This has been quite an exceptional year for turtle hatchings on the Coffs Coast.

"A threatened green turtle nest was excavated on Saturday afternoon at nearby Boambee Beach where 72 healthy young turtles were released from nest to the sea.

"Another green turtle nest successfully hatched near Wooli in March.

"It's very rare to see. We get one or two nests reported on the Coffs coast every second year or so but this year we've recorded numerous nests between Yamba and South West Rocks and turtles are certainly being seen more frequently in the area.

"Despite seeing all the hatchings off to the water's edge only one in a thousand will likely survive to reach adulthood making the work we do with the community so much more important.

"We want to give these threatened species the best possible chance to recover from declining numbers and constant threats such as dogs and foxes and major coastal storms,” Mr Smith said.