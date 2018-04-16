Turtle hatching success

IT was a major day for people involved and one that will stick with them through their years on the Coffs Coast.

On Saturday, the highly anticipated Green turtle nest on Boambee beach came alive with close to a hundred hatchlings making their way to the ocean with some assistance.

"On Friday morning, volunteers discovered hatchling tracks from the nest,” ranger for National Parks and Wildlife service, Greg Wallace said.

"The next day, more hatchling tracks were seen and the baby itself was found and seen as a bit weak.

"A decision was made, with Dolphin Marine Magic vets, a turtle biologist and National Parks to excavate the nest.

"With careful excavation and the help of volunteers, we got down to hard packed sand and started finding hatchlings who had broken out of their eggs and were working their way up out of the nest chamber.

"We then sorted out which ones were in good enough condition to release immediately and the ones deemed a bit weak stayed overnight at DMM before being released.

"Some eggs hadn't hatched yet and a couple looked like crabs may have got into them.

"It was really successful, we're pleased with the result and it was a great outcome for the turtles.

"It's been a big year for turtles and this was a very special moment, very few people get to see it.

"In this area it's a really rare event to experience and there was such a great mood and atmosphere on day. Everyone was so positive they experienced a really special moment.”