Turnbull answers locals' queries

MP Luke Hartsuyker received more than 400 questions from Cowper locals to ask the Prime Minister at a recent meeting, ranging from topics on marriage equality to renewable energy.

In a video posted to Facebook, PM Malcolm Turnbull however answered three.

When posed with the question of what was being done to help the common man, the PM highlighted measures being taken to relieve the issues of energy and child care costs.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure energy is affordable and reliable,” he said.

"We're also going to make sure childcare is more affordable, so mums who are working can work more and have a better balance of family and work.”

Mr Hartsuyker asked what was being done to assist local businesses.

"We've got business cuts before the parliament, if passed they will come in this financial year and will reduce company taxes from 30% to 27.5%,” Mr Turnbull said.

The final question from a Year 2 Nambucca student simply asked: "What do you do on the weekends to relax?”

The PM replied that he spends time with family and sails his yacht at Sydney Harbour.

In his original Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, Luke Hartsuyker asked locals to leave their queries in the comments.

These were some of the most popular, or 'liked', questions:

"Could you ask if my partner and I can get married please, we have been together for 21 years and would like to be able to have a wedding before our parents die.” - Mel Bradbury

"Why does Turnbull insist on fossil fuels when wind and solar generates electricity for half the cost and generates twice as many jobs?” - Mick Semb Wever

"Luke could you please ask the Prime Minister why Headspace Coffs Harbour is funded $90,000 per year less than the average Headspace site, even though we see 10% more new clients and 300% more face to face visits with young people than an "average site". This is especially inequitable when northern NSW has the highest youth suicide rate in the state.” - Champ Murray