‘Turnaround’ for Coffs Airport as flights are set to double

It is expected Qantas services will increase to 12 return flights a week by the end of July.

DESCRIBED as a 'turnaround' for Coffs Airport, it has been confirmed direct Qantas flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney will grow to 12 per week in less than two months time.

The airline initially announced the return flights will grow to up to six by the end of June, and this is now expected to double by the end of July.

Due to Covid-19, there have been just two return flights per week on the route with a stopover in Port Macquarie. The flights will no longer have a stopover.

Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed Fly Corporate continues to fly direct to Brisbane twice a week under the Government's Regional Aviation Network Subsidy, with a revised schedule to be released next week.

"Based on the new schedule information, current passenger loadings and assuming no resurgence of the Covid-19 crisis, it looks like June could be the month that begins the turnaround for Coffs Harbour Airport," Airport Manager Glenn Robinson said.

"As long as everyone sticks to the safety rules regarding COVID-19, we are ecstatic to see the flights full and people taking advantage of the increased schedules."

Meanwhile Virgin Australia will not be operating flights on any Coffs Harbour routes in the near future.

The airline published its revised domestic schedule last week, showing flights will operate from capital city airports and some regions including Rockhampton and Mackay.

Tigerair no longer services the Coffs Coast, with the low-cost carrier axing the Melbourne and Sydney routes earlier this year. A spokesperson told The Advocate the routes were no longer "commercially viable".

Meanwhile, Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed the plan to establish a long-term lease of the airport to a private operator has been stalled due to the pandemic.

A report on the lease will go to the council "in due course," a council spokesperson said.