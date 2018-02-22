Turn great ideas into great events with financial help

IDEA BLOSSOMED: The Ocean Swim was one great idea which has snowballed as a tourism event.

IDEA BLOSSOMED: The Ocean Swim was one great idea which has snowballed as a tourism event. Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advoc

BRILLIANT ideas for great community ventures may be eligible for financial backing under the NSW Government's 2018 Event Incubator Fund.

Organisers of new and second-year events held between July and December this year are encouraged to apply by Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser with one-off grants of up to $20,000 for new and existing smaller-scale events on offer.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the event owners in our region who need extra support to help their event get off the ground or help it grow into something bigger,” he said.

"Whether it's for marketing, public relations, venue hire or attendee research, this $20,000 grant will assist in attracting more overnight visitors to the Coffs Coast in the hope they stay longer and spend more time exploring our wonderful region.”

The Incubator scheme is part of the Regional Flagship Events Program managed and administered through Destination NSW.

Putting seed capital into unique events is part of the overall $43 million investment aimed at increasing overnight visitation and expenditure across rural and regional NSW.

Applications for round two of the 2018 Incubator Event Fund are open until Sunday, March 18.

Check eligibility criteria and apply at www.destinationnsw.com.au/rfep