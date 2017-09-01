Tune in to find out what's on at the Coffs Coast

Me, Myself & Cunny

What: Making a name for himself online through popular street interview videos and comedy sketches, Josh Wade is taking to the stage as he explores his relation ship with the many masks and characters developed throughout his lifetime as an attempt to fit in. The 22-year-old currently has four sell-out national tours under his belt.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, September 8 at 7.30pm.

Cost: $34.90 per person.

Benny Black. Contributed

Benny Black at ANZ stadium

What: Coffs Harbour performer Benny Black will be performing a gig as pre-game entertainment for the NRL. Benny and his band will perform live on ground as the curtain raiser for the main Sunday NRL Premiership Match feature St George Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs. Catch the act live on Channel Nine. Benny regularly performs at local venues Element Bar and The Hoey Moey.

Where: ANZ stadium Sydney.

When: Tomorrow.