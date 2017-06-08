20°
Tune in live to Coffs' decision making future

8th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
The public can now remotely watch Coffs Harbour City Council meetings.
The public can now remotely watch Coffs Harbour City Council meetings. Rob Wright

FIRSTLY I would like to offer our thoughts to the people of London for their most recent tragic set of events and send our condolences to the victims and their families.

Council Meetings Now Live Streamed

Council meetings are now being live streamed allowing the council decision making processes to be more easily accessible to all members of our community.

We hope that this will encourage more people to take an interest in what transpires at Council meetings.

Anyone can listen in live from their computer, phone or tablet or replay the audio of the meeting at a time that suits them simply by downloading the Mixlr app (search for Coffs Harbour City Council) or following the links on the Council's website.

Catchment Management authority Launch: Rod Mckelvey, chairman of the CMA. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Catchment Management authority Launch: Rod Mckelvey, chairman of the CMA. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

CBD Masterplan

I would like to thank Rod McKelvey for his many years of service as the chairman of the Coffs Harbour CBD Masterplan Committee. Rod was instrumental in reviving the Christmas Carols, playing a major role in securing sponsorship for the event which is enjoyed by thousands of people every year. Rod's valuable contribution to the city through this role will result in a vibrant City Centre that we can all enjoy and be proud of.

Many changes have already taken place in our CBD such as improvements to traffic flow, instillation of the roof, lift and new toilet block on the Castle Street Carpark, enhancement of pedestrian safety on Harbour Drive and the upcoming instillation of shade sails throughout the key pedestrian crossings in the CBD.

Council are also currently seeking tenders to progress the next stage of works, the refurbishment of City Square.

Orara Valley Fair.. 13 June 2016.
Orara Valley Fair.. 13 June 2016. Trevor Veale

Orara Valley Fair

Congratulations to the Orara Valley Fair who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on Monday 12th June 2017. The longevity of this event is testament to the commitment of the many volunteers who have contributed to its organisation over the years.

The traditional country fair is the perfect family day out so why not take a trip to our wonderful hinterland this weekend and join in the festivities!

