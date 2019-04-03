Four best mates killed in horror crash

Shawn Woods, 18, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Tom Breen, 19, have all lost their lives following the crash.

Shawn Woods, 18, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Tom Breen, 19, have all lost their lives following the crash.

THE fourth victim in a devastating car crash near Tully has died overnight.

Tom Breen, 19, passed away in the Townsville Hospital from critical injuries he sustained from a car accident on March 30.

Mr Breen's friends, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Woods, 18, all lost their lives in the smash.

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash near Tully that has claimed the lives of four teens.

The "best mates" had been out together on Friday night before a Saturday drive went horribly wrong.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm, 30 kilometres west of Tully near Bridge 15, Tully Gorge Road.

A passing fisherman noticed their car semi-submerged upside down in the Tully River on Tully Gorge Rd shortly after 1pm.

Sgt Scott Ezard of Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said police are appealing for information relating to the crash as investigations continue.

"The vehicle left the roadway at speed and has come to rest in the Tully river," he said.

"At this stage we believe it may have been there for up to 12 hours before being discovered by a fisherman in the area.

"As to what they (the four men) were doing in the area, at this stage remains unknown."

Sgt Ezard said police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone that may have seen a grey Holden Astra in or around the Tully area on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning.

More to come