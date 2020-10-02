Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Loft in Lismore is a great place for a cocktail.
The Loft in Lismore is a great place for a cocktail.
News

Trying to find a dinner booking this weekend? Good luck

David Kirkpatrick
2nd Oct 2020 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD luck trying to find a dinner reservation at some of the Northern Rivers' best restaurants this weekend, you may have to wait until mid to late next week to jag a table.

The combination of NSW school holidays, the border bubble with Queensland expanding, and COVID-19 restrictions on table numbers, has combined to increase the scarcity.

Here's how it's looking if you want to go out and get a feed at some of the region's top nosh hot spots in the coming days:

Three Blue Ducks, Byron Bay:

A touch of Byron just off the Pacific Highway this sprawling eatery is booked out for dinner until next Sunday.

 

Three Blue Ducks at Byron Bay.
Three Blue Ducks at Byron Bay.

 

Located at The Farm at Ewingsdale it is totally booked out for breakfast, lunch and dinner all next week.

Its farm to plate philosophy is what makes it such a popular option.

La Casita, Brunswick Heads:

One of the region's finest and most eclectic Mexican restaurants is chock full until next Sunday.

It's small, casual, but packs a punch with its simple and yet divine menu (try the fish tacos) and cocktails list which includes banging margaritas.

The service here is also second to none. When you do get in, it's totally worth the wait.

Shelter, Lennox Head:

A favourite hangout of Hollywood celebs and well lauded for the various "hats" it has won for its food.

Set in the idyllic surrounds of Lennox Head, you can look, see, and smell the ocean from this restaurant which a stone's throw away from the surf.

 

Shelter, Lennox Head, is a contemporary eatery offering tasty local morsels.
Shelter, Lennox Head, is a contemporary eatery offering tasty local morsels.

 

It's totally booked out this weekend for every service and you won't get dinner here until next Thursday night if you hurry and make a booking now.

The Loft, Lismore:

It's a long way from the hustle and bustle of the coast, but foodies know this is a destination worth travelling for.

Set in a back alley of Lismore, the tiny restaurant that could, is a great spot for dinner when you can get in.

Every sitting, either early or late, is booked out this weekend and you will next get a table on Wednesday, October 7, if you hurry.

More Stories

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

        Premium Content Double demerits now in effect for long weekend

        News It’s the double-D no driver or boater wants to cop while out and about for the October long weekend

        HAVE A SAY: Where is this wizz-bang toilet going?

        Premium Content HAVE A SAY: Where is this wizz-bang toilet going?

        Council News Upgrade coming to a Coffs Coast park near you with just days left for public...

        ‘OPTIMISTIC’: Councils to continue talks over water supply

        Premium Content ‘OPTIMISTIC’: Councils to continue talks over water supply

        Council News Will water security for Coffs/Clarence residents trump cash for energy company?

        Economic impact of JobSeeker cuts on North Coast revealed

        Premium Content Economic impact of JobSeeker cuts on North Coast revealed

        News A Deloitte Access report has revealed regional communities will be hit hardest by...