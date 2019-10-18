Menu
GREAT FUN: New faces enjoyed the challenges of World Squash Day at the Coffs Squash Centre.
Sport

Trying something new with racquet in hand

18th Oct 2019 11:52 AM

LAST Saturday's World Squash Day provided a great opportunity for many youngsters to visit the Coffs Harbour Squash Centre to experience a fun session and introduction to squash with coaches.

Kids of all ages joined in the activities and tested their skills on court with many ready to try their hand at playing rallies and games.

The afternoon session provided entertainment by the seniors, who joined in continuous games for a good workout and showed their skills to the younger members before everyone enjoyed the final day activity over a club barbecue.

World Squash Day has grown in popularity not only in Australia but across the globe to help promote the sport as a healthy activity where players of any age can engage in a regular, healthy sport.

