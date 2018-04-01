Menu
Login
BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate.
BERRY GOOD: Raspberries grow in a cool or temperate climate. bruev
Lifestyle

Try growing raspberries and rosella for autumn

by ANGIE THOMAS
1st Apr 2018 12:35 PM

Raspberries are packed with vitamin C in addition to being high in antioxidants and dietary fibre. If you live in a cool or temperate climate, can devote some time each year to pruning and have a spare square metre or two in a sunny spot out in the garden they're a great berry to grow at home.

Autumn fruiting raspberry varieties like Heritage and Autumn Bliss will start flowering and setting their fruit in late summer and early to mid-autumn. Keep the plants well fed with regular applications of a potassium rich plant food.

Rosella is a type of hibiscus (Hibiscus sabdariffa) that has a fleshy seed casing that tastes like a tart combination of raspberries and plums. It can be used to make cordial, jams, sauces and teas and is also a colourful addition to a glass of bubbly.

Rosella is a fast-growing annual shrub that grows to about 1.5m tall. It needs a warm, frost-free climate and after flowering will start producing "fruit” in early autumn. Rosella is available as small plants from nurseries or can also be grown from seed.

angie thomas fruit garden plants raspberries rosella shrub
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Water quality in Coffs Creek returns to normal

Water quality in Coffs Creek returns to normal

News UPDATE: The results from testing of the water in Coffs Creek show it's now safe to resume normal recreational activities in Coffs Creek.

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

Plenty of free activities at the Seniors Festival

News Many free events are on the dance card at the 2018 Seniors Festival

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Wanted man charged over dangerous pursuit

Crime Man wanted on outstanding warrants chareged after police pursuit.

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

Seniors forced to pull the plug on heating and cooling

News Rising power charges putting comfort level of seniors at risk

Local Partners