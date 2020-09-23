‘Catch us pigs’: Alleged taunt before high-speed chase

Two men who allegedly taunted police online, telling them “try catch us filthy pigs” before going on high-speed car rampages have appeared in court.

TWO men who allegedly taunted police online, telling them "try catch us filthy pigs" before going on separate high speed car rampages across the Far North have been remanded in custody.

Cameron Welch, 28, and Kyle Mathiot, 25, in the days leading up to their arrest.

Police had allegedly been hunting Kyle Salvatorie Mathiot, 25, and Cameron Welch, 28, for several days due to prior offences in the lead up to their dramatic arrests in Cairns and Kuranda respectively.

Mr Mathiot allegedly led police on a dramatic chase on the steel rims of his Holden Commodore through Cairns' southern suburbs on Tuesday night.

Police have alleged he threatened his father twice - the second time with what appeared to be a gun - at a Mareeba residence about 8pm, stole fuel in Atherton, then headed down the Gillies Range.

His vehicle crashed through a police stinger set up at the bottom of the range, damaging the tyres which shred off as he allegedly drove at speeds of up to 120km/h along the Bruce Highway with police in pursuit, through red lights on the wrong side of the road, before crashing into a pole at Earlville.

A knife was allegedly found in the car.

Cairns police Acting Sgt Russell Parker said it was "probably miraculous" no one from the community was hurt.

Kyle Salvatorie Mathiot, 25, who allegedly led police on a high speed car chase from the Tablelands to Cairns. Picture: Facebook

"It was extremely dangerous behaviour," he said.

Police pursuits are not common under current legislation, but Acting Sgt Parker said this was "authorised and justified" due to the earlier possible involvement of a weapon and that Mr Mathiot had allegedly communicated an "intent" not to be caught.

He and Mr Welch took to Facebook in the days leading up to the incident, posting a picture of themselves in a vehicle with the comment "try catch us filthy pigs … love you my brother …"

The older man was taken into custody at Kuranda after police called in the Rescue 510 helicopter to help locate his vehicle which had earlier been seen driving erratically in Mareeba.

The Rescue 510 chopper was called in to help find a vehicle which has been seen driving eratically.

Mr Mathiot is charged with two counts of obstruct police and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of a knife in a public place and stealing and was remanded in custody on a return to prison warrant.

Mr Welch did not apply for bail and was also remanded in custody.

Their cases were adjourned until next month.

