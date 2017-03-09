Try a kayak to find the right one for you

GET out on the water this weekend with a unique paddling experience and learn from a qualified instructor.

SKEE Kayak and SUP Centre, along with qualified instructor Karen Dallas from Paddle Coffs Coast, are offering a day on the Woolgoolga Lake where you can have fun in the water, learn new skills and try out different kayaks.

Paddle different kayak brands, models, singles and doubles while learning and improving your current skills.

SKEE Kayak and SUP Centre stocks a range of kayak styles, shapes and sizes.

Find the right one for you at the demo day today, March 11, starting at 9am.

Kayaks, paddles and life jackets will be supplied.

There are limited spaces available and bookings are essential.

Cost is $20 per person at the Woolgoolga Lake Reserve.

Call Bryan on 66548458 to confirm your booking, time and preferred kayak type to try.