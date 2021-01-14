Truth behind shocking viral celeb photo

Is that Chuck Norris on the left?

Veteran action hero Chuck Norris is giving a roundhouse kick to rumours that he took part in America's Capitol riot last week.

A photo appearing to show the actor taking a selfie with a Trump supporter in Washington, D.C. began circulating on Twitter. However, the 80-year-old's manager told Fox News on Tuesday that the man in question isn't him.

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe lookalike although Chuck is much more handsome," wrote the rep. "Chuck remains on his ranch in Texas, where he has been with his family."

The martial artist has not publicly commented on the viral photo.

One user did point out that Norris and the man in the snap don't appear to have the same colour eyes.

"I don't think that's him," read the tweet. "Chuck Norris has blue eyes, this guy has dark brown eyes."

"I don't think so," another user chimed, tweeting another photo of what appears to be the same individual.

On January 6, Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C. in a demonstration that led to riots in which hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building while the Senate was counting electoral college votes to officially certify Joe Biden as the next president. Five people died in the riots.

In 2017, Texas named Oklahoma-born Norris an honorary Texan - a title fitting for the former star of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Norris has acted in many action and martial arts films over the decades, in addition to playing the title character in the Walker TV series from 1993 until 2001.

A conservative Christian, he's campaigned for some of the state's top Republicans, including with US Senator Ted Cruz during his White House run, and with Governor Greg Abbott in 2014.

For more than a decade, Norris has been the centre of popular online jokes and memes attributing superhuman strength and impossible feats to him.

