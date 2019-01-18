Trust announce who's getting what

PINK BRIGADE: (Back row from left) Shanae Turner, Stacy Graham, Nicole Pymont, Tanya Johnson and Cassidy Blanden with (front row from left) Troy McKenna, Alison Blanshard and Richard Hinton.

The dust has settled on another hugely successful weekend for the Pink Silks Trust, culminating with the 13th annual Pink Silks Ladies Charity Race Day last Sunday.

The picture perfect afternoon saw more than 1600 people flock to the Coffs Harbour Racing Club for the event, all dressed in shades of pink to show support.

"Your life can change in a second, so make the most of every opportunity to cherish those you love and those in your life that make you laugh; that's what we see each year at the PST Ladies Charity Race Day,” said chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson.

The Pink Silks Trust has announced how much money each beneficiary will receive this year:

Coffs Harbour Health Campus ICU - $57,000 for a Prismaflex

Northcott Disability Services - $15,000 for a ceiling-mounted lifter

Women's Health Centre - $11,000 for a camera for the cervical cancer biopsy scope to educate patients and doctors about the procedure

Coffs Harbour and District Riding for Disabled Centre - $17,000 shade shelter and custom saddle for larger clients

Motor Neuron Disease Australia - $10,000

This year's efforts mean the group has now raised an astonishing $860,000 in 12 years for local women and national research foundations.

Over the years, Pink Silks Trust has also expanded from breast cancer to cover all cancers, illnesses and now all disabilities endured by women on the Coffs Coast.

"It's important that every woman battling either a short or lifelong illness is supported with the best services and equipment this local area can provide, and that is reflected in our chosen beneficiaries this year,” Johnson added.

Racing Club CEO Tim Saladine said it was an honour to assist the Pink Silks Trust in flourishing.

"The Coffs Harbour Racing Club is privileged to be able to provide our venue as part of the hugely successful Pink Silks Race Day,” he said.

"The Pink Silks committee do an endless amount of work and this shows with the substantial amount of monies raised for the local beneficiaries.”