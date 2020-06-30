Trump’s ‘sadistic’ calls to ScoMo exposed

A "jaw-dropping" US report by the journalist who broke the Watergate scandal has claimed President Donald Trump bullied world leaders including Prime Minister Scott Morrison during "sadistic" phone calls.

The CNN report claims that in hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, Mr Trump was so abusive to American allies that the calls convinced senior US officials the President posed a national security risk.

It claims that John Bolton, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and White House chief of staff John Kelly concluded that the President was often "delusional" in his dealings with foreign leaders and that the "abominations" were "so grievous that if members of US Congress heard from witnesses to the actual conversations or read the texts and contemporaneous notes, even many senior Republican members would no longer be able to retain confidence in the President".

"Two sources compared many of the President's conversations with foreign leaders to Trump's recent press "briefings" on the coronavirus pandemic: free form, fact-deficient stream-of-consciousness ramblings, full of fantasy and off-the-wall pronouncements based on his intuitions, guesswork, the opinions of Fox News TV hosts and social media misinformation.

"Trump regularly bullied and disparaged other leaders of the western alliance during his phone conversations - including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - in the same hostile and aggressive way he discussed the coronavirus with some of America's governors."

While the US President's telephone clash with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is well-known, no credible report has previously emerged of a clash with his successor, Mr Morrison.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister told news.com.au that Mr Morrison had never been bullied or abused by the US President in their phone calls.

"The Prime Minister has only ever had polite, respectful and positive calls with the President,'' he said.

Mr Turnbull has detailed his bizarre phone call over asylum seekers with Mr Trump in his memoir, A Bigger Picture.

"As his anger rose, Trump kept talking over the top of me, with more intensity," Mr Turnbull said.

"Melania, do you know, Malcolm has 2000 of the worst terrorists in the world locked up on a desert island and that fool Obama agreed to take them? And now Malcolm has talked me into taking them, too," Mr Trump said, according to the memoir.

Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull detailed bizarre phone calls with the US President in his memoir. Picture: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The explosive phone call was exposed after a leaked transcript was published by The Washington Post.

"I hate taking these people. I guarantee you they are bad," Mr Trump told Mr Turnbull, according to the transcript.

"That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people."

The new CNN report claims the US President regularly bullied and demeaned the leaders of America's principal allies and women were a particular target.

It's claimed he told the United Kingdom's former Prime Minister Theresa May that she was weak and lacked courage; and told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that she was "stupid."

According to CNN, Trump's conversations with May, the UK Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019, were described as "humiliating and bullying," with Trump attacking her as "a fool" and spineless in her approach to Brexit, NATO and immigration matters.

"Merkel remained calm and outwardly unruffled in the face of Trump's attacks -like water off a duck's back," in the words of one source,'' according to the CNN report.

He is also accused of 'trashing' former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in phone calls with world leaders.

The CNN report claims it's investigation backs up the "the basic tenor and some substantive elements of a limited number of calls described by former national security adviser John Bolton in his book, The Room Where It Happened.

Responding to the Bernstein report of the abusive phone calls, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews said, "President Trump is a world class negotiator who has consistently furthered America's interests on the world stage. From negotiating the phase one China deal and the USMCA to NATO allies contributing more and defeating ISIS, President Trump has shown his ability to advance America's strategic interests."

Originally published as Trump's 'sadistic' calls to ScoMo exposed