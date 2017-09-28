Trump's on the wall at Bunker

IT'S the final days of the annual Rotary Cartoon Awards and if you haven't seen this year's collection you've missed a wonderful collection of fresh cartoons by our much loved Australian artists.

Of course the political theme couldn't help but bring in some great Donald Trump caricatures as well as some clever images of the usual suspects.

From politics to sport and all things in between, this year as always, there is something to bring a grin to most faces, but they won't be here for much longer.

You can see them today until Sunday from 10am to 4pm and then they're all being packed away to make room for the next exhibition.

For more information about this or coming exhibitions contact 66517343.

Bunker Cartoon Gallery, 1 John Campion Way, Coffs Harbour. Admission $5, children U16 $3. Easy parking right out front.