Menu
Login
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
Firefighters are battling a fire at Trump Tower.
News

Man dies in Trump Tower blaze

by Staff Reporter
8th Apr 2018 10:34 AM

A MAN has died after a fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of US President Donald Trump.

The blaze erupted in a residential apartment at the building, located on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in New York City.

The fire was a three-alarm fire, the FDNY tweeted.

Melania Trump and the couple's son, Barron Trump, are both in Washington, D.C., according to the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham.

Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.
Smoke rises from the 50th floor of the Trump Tower.

The US President is also at the White House.

President Trump tweeted at 6.43pm local time that the fire had been extinguished.


Mr Trump's son Eric also took to Twitter to thank the emergency services.

More to come

editors picks fire tower trump
Slow start but millions of containers now recycled

Slow start but millions of containers now recycled

News It took a while to get up and running but the NSW Return And Earn scheme has hit top gear with more than 150 million containers recycled in three months

  • 8th Apr 2018 10:30 AM
Seniors learning how to stay digitally connected

Seniors learning how to stay digitally connected

News Seniors taking part in digital learning through Bellingen library

Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

News Work on Clybucca floodplain to have wider environmental benefits

Join in the Ocean Swim's 21st Birthday celebrations

Join in the Ocean Swim's 21st Birthday celebrations

Swimming SWIMMERS of all ages and abilities to hit the water in the morning.

Local Partners