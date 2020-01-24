Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Trump snaps after watching ad

by Megan Palin and Gavin Fernando
24th Jan 2020 1:50 PM

 

DONALD Trump was left seething over a fresh new TV ad launched against him by billionaire rival Mike Bloomberg.

The President has been urged by his advisers to ignore the onslaught of ads targeting him, according to The New York Times.

But Mr Trump snapped after seeing the spending had migrated to his favourite morning show Fox & Friends.

The ad was based on reporting from a newly-released book, 'A Very Stable Genius', describing him as "erratic" and pointing to the "chaos" in his administration.

Mr Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, appeared on the network to unveil the ad.

"I think people want our commander in chief to respect the institution, and I think he weakens the country by attacking it," Mr Sheekey said.

Mr Trump took the bait and hit out on Twitter, saying "Mini Mike" is going to lose.

 


The Bloomberg campaign has confirmed the ad that set Mr Trump off today will continue to air on Fox News.

Mr Bloomberg has spent $US250 million on TV commercials so far, many of them attacking the President. The ads frequently focus on Mr Trump's lack of stability, and are designed to get a rise.

Evidently they're working.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        premium_icon Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

        News Deputy Prime Minister turns the first sod on major project that is hoped will attract new businesses and boost employment.

        Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        premium_icon Shopping centre revamp set to begin

        News Work to start on a major upgrade of Coffs' largest shopping centre.

        New program introduces 400 women to football

        premium_icon New program introduces 400 women to football

        Soccer Will you join the next wave of women in football as they take over?

        Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        premium_icon Action group ready for ‘world war three’ over bypass plans

        News The Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group will meet again next month.