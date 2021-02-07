Trump-like wall no fix for homeless crisis

Homeless people camp behind the village and use the various facilities at the Community Village and the newly installed fence (inset).

Some have labelled the fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village as a trump-like approach to the region’s escalating homelessness crisis.

Coffs Harbour City Council recently erected the fence around the village located behind Coles in the CBD due to what they say were a number of ‘security and amenity issues’ raised by tenants and the police.

The facility incorporates a number of services accessed by people in need, including the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre and Pete’s Place.

The area behind the village, down towards the creek (Carralls Gully), has often been the last resort of those who find themselves homeless, with tents and other makeshift shelters springing up.

Pre-Covid there were already warnings of a ‘perfect storm’ of rising house prices and declining wages pushing more and more people to the edge.



And now with rental vacancies dropping to an all-time low and home prices skyrocketing as people escape the city, the situation has reached a crisis point.

Council has been criticised for its heavy handed approach to fining people caught sleeping in their cars; and now their move to install a perimeter fence around the village has attracted even more criticism.

One letter writer says she was stunned to see her rates being used in such a way. The Advocate understands the fence cost in the vicinity of $200,000.

“Personally I see homelessness as a whole of community responsibility. Building fences is what Donald Trump does - not what Australians do,” Lisa Holley wrote.

“During the pandemic the Australian community stepped up and the government provided emergency housing options - so it can be done. Why not spend the money providing funding to services which help prevent homelessness?”

The Coffs Harbour Community Village incorporates a number of services including the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre.

Coffs Harbour Greens are calling on Council to clarify their management framework for dealing with the crisis.

“We believe Council could be a regional leader in addressing the crisis in our area through the development of a Council-wide strategy,” convener Jonathan Cassell said.

“Instead, what appears to be a punitive decision to homelessness and solely designed to protect Council assets consequently displaces and humiliates homeless people further.”

But Council says a number of ‘security and amenity issues’ had been raised by tenants in the village, service providers and police.

Coffs Harbour Council recently installed a security fence around the Community Village behind Coles.

These concerns prompted Council to engage an expert to undertake an independent Community Safety Audit in March 2020.

“The findings outlined the increased perceptions of fear and feelings related to instances of crime, anti-social behaviour and break and enters, which have led to tenants moving out of the community village,” a Council spokesperson said.

“Council is implementing a number of the recommendations of the audit including working with service providers to look at the expansion of services for the homeless.

“One of the short-term priorities was the installation of a safety fence which is largely in place and built in the style of a school fence.”

Council believes the fence will create a safer environment and encourage more service providers to take up residence at the village to help those in need.

“These are complex issues but putting people and safety first is at the heart of Council’s approach.”

Coffs Harbour Greens Convener, Jonathan Cassell, is concerned Council is moving away from the MyCoffs Community Strategy goals and towards a more sinister attitude when dealing with the homelessness crisis.

Situation showing no signs of easing

A study by Equity Economics has indicated homelessness in the Coffs-Grafton area is expected to jump by 30 per cent in 2021 due primarily to housing stress and unemployment.

“This Donald Trump-style border wall is causing distress within our community and I would like it removed and a compassionate approach to homelessness implemented,” Mr Cassell said.

He says Coffs Council could develop formal and informal policies on homelessness just as Clarence Council has been recognised for implementing.

“Good governance requires foreseeing problems before they get worse and acting to remedy the issue.

“The problem requires State government funding and resourcing, however, a Council-driven strategy would go a long way to moving forward.”