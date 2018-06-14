Menu
President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen may co-operate with federal prosecutors investigating his business dealings. Picture: AFP
Politics

Trump’s lawyer ‘to co-operate’ with feds

by New York Post
14th Jun 2018 5:17 AM

President Trump's longtime personal lawyer and self-described fixer Michael Cohen may co-operate with federal prosecutors investigating his business dealings, a new report said.

Cohen, ABC News reported, will no longer be represented by Stephen Ryan and Todd Harrison of the Washington and New York firm, McDermott, Will & Emery and no replacement has been identified.

 

Cohen’s co-operation would be bad news for Trump. Picture: AP
The New York Times said that the firm will likely remain on board until the end of the week - and that the main dispute between the attorneys and their client is over the payment of legal bills.

Cohen's co-operation would not be good news for Trump, his family and others in his inner circle as he has handled some of the commander-in-chief's most sensitive matters, including the $130,000 paid to porn queen Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about her alleged one-night stand with Trump in 2006.

Trump's lawyer also handled many of his business dealings since 2011.

Cohen's lawyers had been scrambling to meet federal Judge Kimba Wood's Friday deadline to complete a review of over 3.7 million documents seized in the April 9 raids of Cohen's New York home, office and hotel room, the network reported.

 

Trump’s lawyer also handled many of his business dealings since 2011. Picture: Getty
Cohen handled the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels. Picture: AP
Trump at the time called the feds' raid "an attack on our country in a true sense" and has railed non-stop against special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

The probe into Cohen is being handled by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who were made aware of alleged wrongdoing by Mueller's team of investigators.

Cohen could receive a pardon for any federal crimes from the president, but could also be prosecuted on the state level.

 

This article originally appeared in theNew York Postand has been reproduced here with permission.

