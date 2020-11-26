Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Trump issues his first full pardon

by Frank Chung
26th Nov 2020 9:13 AM

 

Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI over Russia.

The President announced on Wednesday he was granting a full pardon to Michael Flynn, a retired former Army lieutenant general who briefly served in the Trump administration before being ousted for allegedly lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," Mr Trump tweeted. "Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!"

General Flynn simply tweeted "Jeremiah 1:19" - the Bible passage which reads, "'They will fight against you but will not overcome you, for I am with you and will rescue you,' declares the Lord."

 

The move brings to an end a four-year criminal case, which the Department of Justice had attempted to drop in May this year after an independent review ordered by Attorney-General Bill Barr uncovered prosecutorial misconduct.

General Flynn pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI, but later reversed course after retaining defence lawyer Sidney Powell, who fought to have the charges thrown out, alleging her client was "set up" by the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team.

The case has been tied up in seemingly never-ending legal proceedings ever since, with DC Circuit Court Judge Emmett Sullivan refusing the DOJ's request to dismiss the case and instead appointing an "amicus curiae", or friend of the court, to argue against the government's motion.

Last month, Ms Powell - who has recently made a series of wild allegations of election fraud against voting machine company Dominion - filed a motion to have Judge Sullivan disqualified from the case for alleged bias against her client.

 

More to come.

 

 

Originally published as Trump issues his first full pardon

More Stories

Show More
donald trump mike flynn pardon politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bribery’: Parents warned to keep teacher gifts small

        Premium Content ‘Bribery’: Parents warned to keep teacher gifts small

        Education Parents are being told not to be too generous with teacher presents, amid fears cash and gift cards could amount to bribery.

        REVEALED: Woopi and Sawtell pool designs make a splash

        Premium Content REVEALED: Woopi and Sawtell pool designs make a splash

        News First look at Council’s proposed redevelopment of popular aquatic centres

        UPDATE: Fireys play waiting game as blaze battles continue

        Premium Content UPDATE: Fireys play waiting game as blaze battles continue

        News Fires on two fronts keep fire authorities on constant vigil, ahead of a wait and...

        VOTE: What does Coffs Harbour need?

        Premium Content VOTE: What does Coffs Harbour need?

        News Jobs, housing, a theme park and even an Ikea - these are just some things locals...