Trump deletes awkward tweet about his current wife

Donald Trump forgot his wife's name, or at least how to spell it.

Donald Trump forgot his wife's name, or at least how to spell it. EPA - SHAWN THEW

DONALD Trump got his own wife's name wrong as he tweeted an update on her kidney procedure.

The First Lady has undergone a procedure for a benign kidney condition, embolisation, at the Walter Reed Hospital Military Medical Centre.

Trump welcomed her home on social media - but managed to misspell her name, before the tweet was swiftly deleted and corrected.

He wrote: "Great to have our incredible First Lady back home in the White House.

"Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you all for your prayers and best wishes."

His gaffe did not go unnoticed, as followers leapt on the awkward mistake.

Jarrett Bellini wrote: "Wonderful. But do tell us more about this Melanie."

Another said: "Glad to hear that Melanie is doing well. Please let us know if you hear from Melania."

One man wrote: "I can't believe Trump cheated on Melania with Melanie."

The First Lady also took to Twitter to assure the world that she was "feeling great" and thanks doctors who cared for her during the surgery.

She said: "A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit & to all who have send good wishes & prayers!

"I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home to the White House soon."

-Read more .