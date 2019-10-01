Menu
Trump asked Scott Morrison's help over Mueller: Report

1st Oct 2019 5:29 AM

President Donald Trump urged Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a recent phone call to help the US Attorney General in an investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the New York Times reported on Monday.

The White House restricted access to the call's transcript to a small group of presidential aides, according to one of two US officials with knowledge of the call, according to the Times.

It was an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that is at the heart of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump, the paper said.

The Times says that like that call, it could be seen an another example of Trump allegedly using high-level diplomacy to further his own political interests.

mueller report scott morrison trump

