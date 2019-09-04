Menu
‘Truly inspirational, mate’: Thor’s touching message for fan

Jasmine Minhas
4th Sep 2019 3:30 PM
HE might be known as the God of Thunder, but even Chris Hemsworth has been left in awe by the story of local man Roan Clarkson.

In a touching video message the Thor actor has described the 21-year-old as an inspiration as he continues to battle a brain tumour at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

"I've been talking to your mum a lot and heard all about your story and what an incredibly amazing person you are," he said.

"Your courage and your bravery is truly inspirational, mate."

The Hollywood heavyweight had been contacted by Coffs Harbour Health Campus nurses and local radio duo A.B & Ben ahead of Roan's birthday late last year hoping to give him what is arguably the best 21st gift ever - personalised messages from his favourite heroes.

Roan had previously received video messages from Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Vikings' Travis Fimmel.

 

Chris Hemsworth as Thor.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

 

It was local surfer and Indigenous artist Otis Carey that passed on the video message to Roan.

According to Roan's dad Brian, he was first struck down by a malignant brain tumour at the tender age of four which was deemed terminal, and he was placed into palliative care.

But it was after undergoing an operation in the hands of renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charles Teo that he was thankfully given a second chance.

Unfortunately Roan was left with a number of conditions, undergoing several surgeries over the years.

It was 12 years later, in 2016, when an MRI revealed a new tumour in his brain stem and he underwent another operation in the hands of Dr Teo.

Roan's courage has been undeniable as he's been in and out of hospital.

To keep up with Roan's progress, you can follow the Go Roan Facebook page here.

 

Roan's family have set up a Facebook page documenting his progress.
