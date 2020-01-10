True colour shines through for charity

THE million-dollar milestone for the Pink Silks Trust looms large with the fundraising total over 13-years sitting at $910,000 ahead of Sunday's annual charity race day.

Today the trust held another of its important fundraising events for the year, the Pink Silks Charity Golf Day at Coffs Harbour Golf Club as a prelude to the weekend's big day of racing.

"The Pink Silks Trust helps all women needing support, equipment and services and ensures each allocation of funds will directly help hundreds, and most often, thousands of local women over many years," trust co-founder and chair Tanya Johnson said.

Founded in 2006, the trust carrying the motto "covering all bases in local women's health" has distributed 90% of its funding to Coffs organisations and programs with the remaining 10% going to cancer and illness research.



Recently, the Pink Silks Committee helped Northcott Disability Services Coffs Harbour purchase a $14,000 ceiling mounted lifter to increase the manoeuvrability, comfort and safety of Northcott clients.



"PST support not only the women who need the new equipment, but also the caregivers and staff," trust secretary Stacy Graham said.

PINK SILKS RACEDAY

- Coffs Harbour Racing Club, Sunday -

First race at 1.30pm.



Park Beach Plaza Fashions On Field. ($2 donation entry).



12.45pm kids, 1.10pm Best Dressed Couple, 1.45pm Best Millinery, 2.10pm Pinkest Outfit, 2.25pm Best Dressed Lady.

Study the form for the seven races here.

