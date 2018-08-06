Menu
EYES ON PRIZE: Kevin Schuhmann and Jane Wayland with the transport industry charity golf day trophy.
News

Truckies lend a helping hand

6th Aug 2018 11:00 AM

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is holding the inaugural Coffs Coast Transport Industry Golf Cup this Friday at Bonville.

Regional marketing manager, Zeke Huish, said this event is part of the service's annual Rescue Day appeal.

"It provides an avenue for the local transport community to give its support for this vital emergency service,” he said.

"We have had a great response from local trucking and transport companies that are looking forward to the chance to win the prized cup.

"There will be plenty of friend rivalry on the day with the industry giving its support to help us save lives on the Coffs Coast and on our roads and highways.”

Bonville Golf Resort still has limited team spaces available and the event is open to anyone with a connection to the transport industry and allied services.

Inquiries to Jane Wayland on 0473 622 326.

bonville golf resort coffs coast transport industry golf cup jane wayland westpac life saver rescue helicopter zeke huish
Coffs Coast Advocate

