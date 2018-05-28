Irate truckie attacks women in road rage incident

Have your say on Melbourne's worst traffic spots

A WOMAN was pushed to the ground, threatened with a hammer and had her car side swiped by an irate truck driver in a violent road rage incident in Melbourne's west.

The woman and her friend - both aged in their 60s - were driving along the Tullamarine Fwy when they were run off the road by a truck.

Police said the truck began tailgating and tooting its horn before pulling up next to the women and sideswiping them, pushing the car towards a concrete road barrier, damaging doors, a side mirror and tyres.

The truck then struck the car a second time and pulled in front of them, before taking off along Wildwood Road and turning into Blackwells Road.

While the women were inspecting the damage of their car, the truck driver returned armed with a hammer and stick.

The truck driver, a man of Middle Eastern appearance in his late 20s, charged at one of the women but did not hit her.

One woman tried to run away, but she was pushed to the ground.

"He told the women to get back in the car and then proceeded to strike the car multiple times, causing further damage," a police spokeswoman said.

The women then reversed away and as they did the truckie 'lost control of the hammer' and it fell into the back seat.

The pair then reported the incident at a local police station.

The man was described as speaking with a slight accent, with short black curly hair, is approximately 160cm tall and was wearing a top with 'Eden' written on it.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

