Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver was detected doing 103km in a 50km speed zone.
The driver was detected doing 103km in a 50km speed zone.
News

Truckie fined for doing more than 100km in a 50km zone

Kate Dodd
by
3rd Dec 2018 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM

A TRUCK driver has been charged after driving 103km/hr in a 50km/hr zone in Eastern Creek in New South Wales.

Police were conducting speed enforcement on heavy vehicles on Friday, November 30 along Peter Brock Drive when a 1970's Kenworth prime mover with no trailer was detected to be travelling twice the speed limit.

When stopped by police, the driver's National Driver Work Diary was inspected, and numerous issues were uncovered.

The driver was changed with Class C vehicle excess speed limit by more than 45km (a fine of $3691 and a six month on-the-spot licence suspension) and three counts of not starting work diary after starting work at $661 each.

The vehicle's registration was not cancelled as the driver was not the owner.

editors picks nsw nsw police police speeding speeding truckie truck driver truckie
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News Beer drinkers say their new stubbies have lost something special, with that classic sound of "sttt” in the opening of a twist top now gone.

    • 3rd Dec 2018 1:30 PM
    Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    premium_icon Crackdown on transport crime returns 'pleasing' results

    News Number of arrests made as part of NSW Police's Operation Explorer.

    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    Extra recycling service over the silly season

    News An extra yellow bin pick up will be carried out over Christmas.

    Six Degrees of synergy in business

    Six Degrees of synergy in business

    News See the big pitch from 10 local start-up business on Thursday.

    Local Partners