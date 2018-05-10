Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The truck, which was towing an excavator, flipped onto its roof
The truck, which was towing an excavator, flipped onto its roof
News

Truckie dead after horror crash

10th May 2018 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:12 PM

A TRUCK driver who was involved in a serious crash at Wongawallan in Queensland on May 5, has died in hospital. 

Preliminary investigations at the time indicate the truck was travelling along Tamborine-Oxenford Road around 5.30pm when it collided with two passing vehicles, pushing one of them off the road.

The truck, which was towing an excavator, then flipped onto its roof.

At the time, the 25-year-old truck driver from Fortitude Valley was transported to hospital with critical injuries. Sadly, he passed away yesterday.

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. They are calling for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of a truck towing an excavator along Tamborine-Oxenford Road just prior to 5.30pm on May 5, to come forward.

Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Fake plane emergency tested at Coffs Airport

    Fake plane emergency tested at Coffs Airport

    News NORMAL operations have resumed at Coffs Harbour Regional Airport following a fake plane emergency involving made-up actors and emergency services.

    • 10th May 2018 1:30 PM
    Local Holiday Parks big winners

    Local Holiday Parks big winners

    News Local Reflections Holiday Parks take out accommdation award

    • 10th May 2018 1:00 PM
    Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    premium_icon Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    News From recent high profile cases to chilling unsolved murders.

    REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    premium_icon REVEALED: Coffs Harbour Bypass start and completion dates

    News Here's the latest timeline given to construction of the Coffs Bypass

    Local Partners