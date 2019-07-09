Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

A TRUCKIE who was given 10 months home detention for negligent driving in a crash that killed a Coffs Coast mother-of-two last year is appealing his sentence.

James Lawry was also disqualified from driving for two years in relation to the May 29 accident that took the life of 43-year-old Woolgoolga local Stacey Webb.

At Lawry's hearing earlier this year, Magistrate James Gibson said despite Lawry's good reputation in the community, his "high level” of negligence could not be taken lightly.

"The offender was an experienced truck driver, he knew the consequences of his intentions could be catastrophic,” Magistrate Gibson said.

Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe

Magistrate Gibson said Lawry was driving his tipper tuck northbound on Solitary Islands Way in the early morning when he failed to keep his attention, colliding into a witness' vehicle that was slowing down to turn in front of him.

Lawry swerved the tipper truck then into the oncoming lane, smashing into the front driver's side of Ms Webb's vehicle.

Ms Webb, who was known for her work at Authentic Automotive at Woolgoolga which she co-owned with her husband Stewart and was mum to two young sons, died from the impact.

Lawry's appeal will be heard at Coffs Harbour District Court on July 22.