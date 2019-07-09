Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stewart and Stacey Webb.
Stewart and Stacey Webb. Go Fund Me
News

Truckie convicted in crash that killed mum appeals sentence

Jasmine Minhas
by
9th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCKIE who was given 10 months home detention for negligent driving in a crash that killed a Coffs Coast mother-of-two last year is appealing his sentence.

James Lawry was also disqualified from driving for two years in relation to the May 29 accident that took the life of 43-year-old Woolgoolga local Stacey Webb.

At Lawry's hearing earlier this year, Magistrate James Gibson said despite Lawry's good reputation in the community, his "high level” of negligence could not be taken lightly.

"The offender was an experienced truck driver, he knew the consequences of his intentions could be catastrophic,” Magistrate Gibson said.

Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe

Magistrate Gibson said Lawry was driving his tipper tuck northbound on Solitary Islands Way in the early morning when he failed to keep his attention, colliding into a witness' vehicle that was slowing down to turn in front of him.

Lawry swerved the tipper truck then into the oncoming lane, smashing into the front driver's side of Ms Webb's vehicle.

Ms Webb, who was known for her work at Authentic Automotive at Woolgoolga which she co-owned with her husband Stewart and was mum to two young sons, died from the impact.

Lawry's appeal will be heard at Coffs Harbour District Court on July 22.

Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year.
Mother of two Stacey Webb tragically lost her life in an accident involving a truck and two cars at Sandy Beach last year. Rachel Vercoe
district court appeal fatal crash negligent driving stacey webb truck crash
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    New lease of life for old supermarket site

    premium_icon New lease of life for old supermarket site

    News The owners say there's nothing 'crazy' about investing in bricks and mortar retail in a small town in 2019.

    • 9th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief

    premium_icon Police on the hunt for suspected horse thief

    News Rural crime officers appeal for info on 'suspicious' activity.

    Council hits back at 'catalogue of misunderstandings'

    premium_icon Council hits back at 'catalogue of misunderstandings'

    News Fraser and Gooley are wrong on a number of counts, says council.

    Dog owners urged to step up and take responsibility

    premium_icon Dog owners urged to step up and take responsibility

    News 'I think it's a great sign, hopefully people take note.'