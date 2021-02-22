Truck trouble: ‘Nothing wrong with surface of road’

For years B-doubles have been roaring through the middle of town. The community has been waiting decades for a bypass.

It’s not a “scientific” figure, but Transport for NSW says that on average one truck a month breaks down on the hill south of the CBD.

Sometimes referred to as the Windmill Hill for obvious reasons, trucks often struggle to gain enough momentum after the lights near the car yards.

Wet weather also exacerbates the problem and on Sunday alone there were three separate incidents of large trucks out of action and blocking traffic on the hill - on the heels of a similar incident in the same spot on Friday.

Several trucks in the space of a few hours broke down after losing traction on the wet road surface on Sunday. Similar incidents occurred earlier in the week. Photo by Frank Redward.

The Advocate put the matter to Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh who sought clarification from Transport for NSW.

“The local team says that on average it’s one truck a month on the windmill hill. That’s not a scientific figure but more anecdotally,” Mr Singh said.

“And there is nothing wrong with the surface of the road.

“I drove it this morning - I couldn’t see any potholes or anything like that.”

The traffic chaos on the highway through town over the weekend was another reminder for frustrated commuters that Coffs Harbour is the last major centre to be bypassed as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

“That is why we are building the bypass. We can’t go any faster than what we are going and the project is running to its timeline.

“I wish we could speed it up.”

For years B-doubles have created havoc through town dropping their loads (pig carcasses in 2002 and a load of onions in 2016) or tipping over at the Englands Road roundabout.

In 2002 a truck full of pig carcasses rolled on the Pacific Highway in the Coffs Harbour CBD.

The community has been waiting decades for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. A ceremonial sod turning was held late last year.

Last month the first house to be demolished to make way for it came down. A new RFS facility will be built on the site.

Transport for NSW has approached all affected property owners about acquisitions for the bypass and more than 60 per cent have been finalised.



The 14 kilometre Coffs Harbour bypass will be the city‘s biggest ever infrastructure project and will provide 2000 jobs locally during its construction while supporting up to 12,000 jobs over the whole life-cycle of the project.