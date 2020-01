Emergency services are still on scene, clearing a truck accident on the Mid North Coast.

Emergency services are still on scene, clearing a truck accident on the Mid North Coast.

SOUTHBOUND traffic has been reduced to one lane as emergency services work to clear up a crash which occurred in the early hours.

A truck crash took place around 12.19am on the southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway, just past Moonee Beach Road.

Emergency services are still on board and motorists are advised to expect intermitted closures while the truck salvage is completed.