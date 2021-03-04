VIDEO: Highway still closed northbound after truck rollover

Update 11am: Rural Fire Service Inspector Aaron Howard said two Brigades have crews managing the scene where a truck rolled over on the M1 this morning.

"We have crews from Tweed Coast and Burringbar at the scene at Yelgun," he said.

"They have been there since around 7.30am today.

Insp Howard said at this stage the RFS could not confirm any details as to the cause of the incident.

Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

"The Highway remains closed northbound, with one lane remaining open southbound under significantly reduced speed," he said.

"Northbound traffic are being diverted to Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah, and return to the M1 at Chinderah interchange.

"This will add around 25 minutes to your travel time."

This route is not suitable for B-Doubles, who are being parked.

The diversion saw heavy traffic of cars and trucks around Murwillumbah.

Heavy traffic around Murwillumbah : Heavy traffic around Murwillumbah after a truck rollover on February 4, 2021, diverted motorists from the Pacific Highway into the area.

(Video by Liana Boss)

Original story: Emergency services were called to reports of a truck crash and rollover on the M1 Pacific Motorway north of Byron Bay shortly before 7am today.

Ambulance NSW confirmed that three road crews were dispatched to the incident which occurred at Yelgun, between Ocean Shores and Crabbes Creek.

Paramedics treated one man for "minor injuries" at the scene of the crash but did not disclose the nature of the injuries.

The Traffic Management Centre reported: "The M1 Pacific Motorway is closed in both directions at Yelgun due to a truck crash and large diesel spill north of the rest area.

"Northbound motorists are being diverted onto Tweed Valley Way to Murwillumbah and then to Chinderah to return to the motorway, while southbound motorists are being diverted at Cudgera Creek Road but can also consider using Tweed Valley Way between Chinderah and Yelgun.

"Motorists are advised to allow around 25 minutes additional travel time on this diversion.

"Emergency services are on site and traffic crews are attending."

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

Ambulance NSW reported the man had been taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.