Truck rollover closes Pacific Hwy

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying 21.3 tonnes of frozen bread rolls closed both northbound lanes on the highway after rolling at a roundabout.

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying 21.3 tonnes of frozen bread rolls closed both northbound lanes on the highway after rolling at a roundabout. Facebook

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying 21.3 tonnes of frozen bread rolls caused significant delays on the Pacific Highway after it rolled when turning at a roundabout.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Englands Rd roundabout around 8.15pm last night following reports of the accident which saw both northbound lanes closed.

The male driver, 45, extricated himself from the vehicle and was treated for shock by paramedics. He was then taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, RMS and Coffs City Council all worked to get the refrigerated truck upright.

The truck, which was leaking diesel, was then moved to a nearby service centre so the remainder of the diesel could be safely decanted.