TRAFFIC has cleared after a truck jackknifed on the Pacific Highway, causing heavy traffic and lengthy delays.

The truck cut off both northbound lanes on the Pacific Hwy at Combine St, Coffs Harbour, at around 11.30am.

Northbound traffic queued as far as 3km, near the Cook Dr intersection.

Detours were set up and traffic cleared around an hour later.