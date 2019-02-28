Driver uses blame game in ‘unreal’ road rage story

An ice-addled truck driver who went on a three-day rampage, running drivers off the road and threatening them with weapons, tried to say he was the "terrorised" victim.

County Court judge Susan Pullen questioned Elten Gevergizyan's remorse after hearing how he had tried to play the victim during his police interview.

"Really, his explanation is just unreal," Judge Pullen said. "All he did in the entirety of it was blame everyone else."

Gevergizyan, 28, pleaded guilty to 14 charges in the County Court on Thursday, including three counts of reckless conduct endangering persons, relating to three separate road rage attacks over three consecutive days in May last year.

The court heard he told police on his arrest that one of his victims was "just a lunatic" who had a "devilish smile like a witch" and enjoyed the confrontation with him.

Elten Gevergizyan is taken into Broadmeadows Magistrates’ Court. Picture: David Crosling

"To be honest, she was the one who started the colliding," he falsely told the investigators. "She was being a smart a--e. I just ran up to her car and asked … 'Who made you in charge of the road'?"

He was referring to his attack on schoolteachers Leigh Mahady, 62, and Julie Dougherty, 60, as they drove to Melbourne Airport along the Tullamarine Freeway about 1.30pm on May 26.

For Ms Dougherty, who was in court, it was hard to hear the lies he told police.

She said she had feared for her life that day.

Gevergizyan, driving a truck with a trailer carrying an excavator, tailgated the women, tooting his horn, before driving up beside them and sideswiping their car.

Laughing, he had then made a throat-cutting gesture towards them.

When they pulled up behind him on the roadside, thinking they would exchange details for insurance purposes, he smashed their car windows with a hammer.

Leigh Mahady and Julie Dougherty look through the smashed window of the Kia Ms Mahady was driving during the incident. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

CCTV footage played in court showed the five-minute attack, including Gevergizyan chasing Ms Dougherty as she tried to escape, pushing her into a ditch and threatening her with the hammer.

Later the women can be seen fleeing in the car, with Gevergizyan running behind them.

A day earlier, blasting his horn, he tailgated and sideswiped the Mercedes of a woman, 73, also on the Tullamarine Freeway. On May 28, a baseball bat-wielding Gevergizyan terrorised a couple on the Hume Highway in Epping, smashing their window.

His shocking driving history was aired in court. It included several speeding and driving while disqualified offences since 2009.

Truck driver Elten Gevergizyan.

"His record is just appalling," Judge Pullen said, reading out a long list of charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, careless driving, and driving on the wrong side of the road. He had also been on a court-ordered bond at the time for offences of property damage and assault.

Gevergizyan's lawyer conceded his client's behaviour had been "cowardly and aggressive", but said he was now remorseful for his actions.

He urged the judge to impose a Community Corrections Order, saying his client had already served almost 300 days behind bars.

Judge Pullen will impose sentence on March 14.