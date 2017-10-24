25°
Truck driver leaves skid marks on new highway upgrade

Keagan Elder
A TRUCK driver narrowly avoided a crash on the new section of the Pacific Highway at Corindi.

Shortly after the official opening of the 10km Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek four-lane upgrade today, a truck driver heading south slammed on the brakes to avoid rear ending a car as traffic came to a slow.

As a result of the sharp braking, the truck left skid marks which lasted for a number of metres.

Traffic was slowed when it had to merge in to a single lane.

Northbound traffic passed through the upgraded section of the highway first about five minutes before southbound traffic.

