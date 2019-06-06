Menu
A man has been killed in a truck crash.
Truck driver killed after semi-trailer crash

6th Jun 2019 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM

UPDATE, 7.50am: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokesman said they dispatched four road crews to last night's truck crash, but were unable to save the driver, died at the scene.

"We first got the call at 11.35pm last night and had four ambulance crews arrive at the incident," he said.

"We were responding to report that a truck had rolled.

"When we arrived the patient on scene did not require transport."

 

Original story: A TRUCK driver has died after his semi-trailer rolled on the Lismore-Bangalow Rd at Binna Burra last night.

About 11.35pm, emergency services were called after an eastbound a semi-trailer, carrying timber, left the road and rolled.

The male driver died at the scene. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The road is currently closed in both directions and is expected to be closed for several hours while the salvage operation takes place.

Diversions are in place, and drivers are urged to use the Bruxner Highway, which will add about 45 minutes to your journey.

Tow trucks, emergency services, the RMS and council workers are still at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

