Deceased truck driver identified as 36-year-old

THE trucking community is in shock today after an horrific crash between two B-doubles this morning left one truckie dead.

Police confirmed the deceased driver was a 36-year-old man from Bathurst, but have not formally identified him or released his name.

But several tributes have been posted on Facebook by those in the transport industry, expressing their sadness and condolences.

Driver killed in two-truck crash on Pacific Highway

Bruce Gunter was "absolutely devastated" to hear of the crash.

"He was, by far, one of the nicest and smoothest operators on our roads and one who has set the bar incredibly high," he wrote.

"He had class, style and his trucks and drivers were a credit to our transport industry. I'm sitting here shaking hardly knowing how to put my feelings into words but please know that today is a dark day as this forever smiling ambassador of the industry has left us.

"I feel for the likes of the Klos brothers and their staff and mates, who were all incredibly close to him.

"I met him around 15 years ago and we chatted at length as I turned green with envy at his achievements even back then and I've watched in admiration.

KS Black Industries from Mackay said he was a "true gentleman" and truck photographer Gotcha By Karl posted photos of the driver's truck.

"I posted these photos this morning not knowing the news we were about to hear," he wrote.

"You will be missed by many and loved by more. Thinking of the family and close friends in this hard time."

The crash happened on the Pacific Highway, north of the Nambucca interchange around 5am.

Police believe that one of the trucks was parked in a designated stopping bay on the northbound side of the highway prior to the crash.

The driver of the parked truck was not hurt.