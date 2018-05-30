Menu
Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash at Sandy Beach involving a truck and two other vehicles. Trevor Veale
News

Truck driver charged over fatal crash

30th May 2018 5:00 PM
THE truck driver involved in Tuesday's fatal accident at Sandy Beach that claimed the life of mother-of-two Stacey Gifkins-Webb has been charged by police.

The southbound truck, a Ford Ranger and Ms Gifkins-Webb's sedan collided on Solitary Islands Ways yesterday around 7.50am near Holloways Rd.

As a result of the impact, the Ranger overturned and came to rest on its roof, before the truck and Ms Gifkins-Webb's car collided.

The occupants of the other vehicle were conveyed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering minor injuries. 

Police said the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash are still being investigated by NSW Police officers attached to the Crash Scene Investigation Unit in Kempsey.

The 69-year-old male driver of the truck from Woolgoolga has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death, police said.

His licence was suspended. 

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, June 25.

The 43-year-old's death has left the Northern Beaches community reeling.

The mother-of-two, a local business owner, was well known in the Woolgoolga community and treasurer of the Woolgoolga Seahorses Junior Rugby League Club.

This afternoon it has also been revealed the police officer, who was the first on the scene of the accident, was also the first responder to last week's fatal crash on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie where a man died on Tuesday.

