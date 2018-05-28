Menu
News

Truck driver charged after fatal crash near Dubbo

28th May 2018

A MAN has been charged over a fatal crash, north of Dubbo, at the weekend.

About 10.40am on Saturday, a truck carrying 17 horses was being driven along Mogriguy Road when it left the road and rolled into a culvert near the intersection of McAnallys Road at Brocklehurst.

A 64-year-old man died at the scene while a 16-year-old boy was airlifted to Westmead Hospital with head injuries.

Nine horses had to be euthanised on site while the remaining eight were treated by a vet nearby.

Police have been told the horses ranged in value between $50,000 to $200,000 each.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Dubbo Hospital with minor injuries.

Police from the Central West Crash Investigation Unit, assisted by officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District, initiated inquiries into the crash and, yesterday, the driver was arrested at Dubbo Police Station.

He has now been charged with five offences - dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and
cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle.

The man, from Young, was granted conditional bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on June 13, 2018.

His driver's licence has been suspended.

