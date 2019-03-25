Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
A section of the Tasman Highway on Tasmania’s East Coast has been closed after a truck rolled this morning.
News

Truck driver badly hurt, road closed after crash

25th Mar 2019 10:48 AM

A TRUCK rollover has caused the closure of the main route along Tasmania's East Coast, with the driver badly injured in the crash.

In a statement issued shortly after 10am today, Tasmania Police said the Tasman Highway had been closed about 5km south of Elephant Pass Rd because of a truck crash.

The driver is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

"The Tasman Highway is closed at the intersection of Elephant Pass Rd for motorists heading south," police said in a later statement.

"The Tasman Highway is closed just north of Bicheno for motorists heading north.

"Motorists must avoid the area, using the Lake Leake Hwy, the Midland Hwy and the Esk Hwy as alternative routes."

rolled tasmania truck truck driver

Top Stories

    Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    premium_icon Man arrested twice in one morning for drunken burnouts

    News A MAN accused of drunkenly doing burnouts outside a popular resort has managed to get himself arrested twice in just over an hour.

    • 25th Mar 2019 12:45 PM
    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 13 in court this week for drink or drug driving.

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:30 AM
    'With much regret' councillor resigns

    premium_icon 'With much regret' councillor resigns

    News Councillor's resignation will leave a quorum of eight

    • 25th Mar 2019 11:26 AM