Truck crashes - too little too late?

DURING an interview published, January 17, the NSW Roads Minister, Melinda Pavey, declared she was "disturbed" after a 45% increase in truck crash deaths last year.

In the 24 hours prior to this interview with Ms Pavey there were six heavy vehicles involved in accidents, disturbing indeed.

The following Monday, January 22 the Public Service Association exposed the State Governments decision not to fill a significant number of positions in the heavy vehicle inspector ranks.

In fact the union showed there were 34 fewer safety inspectors than at the same time last year. Troy Wright for the union stated the state's heavy vehicle safety stations were not always staffed because of the shortages.

It is difficult not to form the perception that to the state Coalition Liberal-National Party, saving money was more important than saving lives.

Then on February 1 trucking companies were raided the day before in Australia's largest ever heavy vehicle compliance operation.

Why has it taken so long for action to be taken by the state government?

Surely even one life saved should take priority.

Alastair Fournel

Skating around school times

WE nearly ran over two of the three, 13 or 14-year-old boys riding their bikes and scooters back from the skate park.

Today is Wednesday. I thought kids were back at school now?

Passing the skate park, lots of other kids were there having a fine time zooming around or chatting.

Why are they there. It is a school day, isn't it?

This is not the first time, many times we have observed several children in the skate park on school days.

Please explain? If we can see them, surely authorities do too - or do they leave them there so they know where they are and where to find them if they want them?

Liz Philpott

Boambee East

The Ulong Community Hall. Trevor Veale

A small but sweet celebration

WHAT a fabulous night was had by all last Saturday when the Festival of Small Halls brought the soulful sounds of folk artists Claire Anne Taylor and the wonderful Small Glories to our village of Ulong.

Playing to a sold out audience, those brave music lovers who ventured out in the Ulong downpour were not disappointed.

Everyone left with a smile on their face and mud on their shoes.

Thank you Coffs Council for including Ulong and the Eastern Dorrigo Plateau in your calendar of events and a huge thankyou to Wendy's husband for pushing the odd car stuck in the mud out at the end of the night - what a gentleman.

Carol Cleary

President Ulong Hall